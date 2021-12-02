Taiwan mulls making COVID vaccinations available at shopping malls

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet is floating the idea of offering vaccinations at shopping malls and retailers as it ramps up its COVID-19 inoculation campaign against the fresh threat of the Omicron variant.
A total of 37 million doses have been delivered, but 9.5 million of them have yet to be administered. Taiwan has achieved a first-shot coverage of 78%, but only 57% of the population is fully-vaccinated, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said in a Cabinet meeting Thursday (Dec. 2).
Su made a case for picking up the pace of immunization before the advent of a potential outbreak brought upon by the new strain. This could be a risk given that Taiwan has recorded zero local infections for 28 days in a row as of Wednesday (Dec. 2), while seeing an upward trend of imported cases.
Plans are being discussed to set up vaccination sites at malls, department stores, and large-scale retailers to boost inoculation rates. Incentives including holding raffles will also be offered for the cause.
A focus of the campaign will also be boosting vaccinations for unaccounted-for migrant workers and implementing on-site vaccination services at industrial parks, cultural venues, schools, and other facilities, per CNA.