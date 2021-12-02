Alexa
Davis carries Vermont past Dartmouth 83-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 12:23
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis had 16 points to lead six Vermont players in double figures as the Catamounts topped Dartmouth 83-65 on Wednesday night.

Ben Shungu and Finn Sullivan added 13 points apiece for the Catamounts (6-3). Isaiah Powell chipped in 11 points. Kam Gibson and Justin Mazzulla each had 10.

Aaryn Rai had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Big Green (3-2). Garrison Wade added 13 points.

Brendan Barry, the Big Green's leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, shot 2 of 10 for eight points.

Updated : 2021-12-02 13:56 GMT+08:00

