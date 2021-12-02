Alexa
Swain, Gabbidon carry Yale to 82-72 victory over Lehigh

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 11:54
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain tossed in 23 points and Jalen Gabbidon scored 22 to propel Yale to an 82-72 victory over Lehigh on Wednesday night.

Matthue Cotton had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-4). Gabbidon and Isaiah Kelly also had seven rebounds.

Evan Taylor had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (1-7). Marques Wilson added 15 points and six boards, while Reed Fenton scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-02 13:56 GMT+08:00

