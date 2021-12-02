Alexa
Florida A&M downs D-II level Fort Valley St. 76-63

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 12:17
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph scored 23 points and missed just six of 16-shot attempts and Florida A&M beat Division II-level Fort Valley State 76-63 on Wednesday night.

The Rattlers (2-4) had 12 players score points. FAMU used a late 8-0 first-half run to build a 32-18 lead with 3:18 left before halftime and were up double digits from there.

Davon Cottle, off the bench, and K.J. Doucet each scored 13 points for the Wildcats. Tyler Pendergrass scored 10 off the bench for Fort Valley State.

