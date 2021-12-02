Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chris Woakes says leave pre-Ashes controversy off the field

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 12:15
England cricketer Chris Woakes arrives at the Brisbane International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Members of the Australian and England cricket te...
England's Ben Stokes, right, and Stuart Broad talk during a practice session on the first day of the Ashes tour match between England Men and England ...
England's Ben Stokes bowls during a practice session on the first day of the Ashes tour match between England Men and England Lions, at Redlands Crick...

England cricketer Chris Woakes arrives at the Brisbane International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Members of the Australian and England cricket te...

England's Ben Stokes, right, and Stuart Broad talk during a practice session on the first day of the Ashes tour match between England Men and England ...

England's Ben Stokes bowls during a practice session on the first day of the Ashes tour match between England Men and England Lions, at Redlands Crick...

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England pace bowler Chris Woakes says the racism and sexting scandals that have sidetracked the England and Australian cricket camps ahead of the Ashes are personal matters that should not be part of on-field banter during the series.

England arrived in Australia as Azeem Rafiq detailed allegations of institutional racism he experienced at English captain Joe Root’s Yorkshire. Wicketkeeper Tim Paine then quit as Australia captain before taking a leave of absence after a sexting scandal surfaced.

Woakes, an allrounder who is fighting for a spot in the side to play at the Gabba in Brisbane beginning Dec. 8 in the first of five tests, said the Ashes rivalry naturally raised the stakes. But he said to use either issue as on-field banter, or sledging, would be out of line.

“I think what’s happened in both camps, a lot of the issues are personal and cricket is played best when that sort of stuff is left to the side and we let the skills do the talking,” he said Thursday. “Whatever goes on on the field, goes on the field, and the Ashes raises that rivalry.

“But in my experience, playing in three Ashes series, it’s not overstepped the line once when I’ve been around. I’m sure the cricket will be hard fought, as it always is, and will be good to watch.”

England’s squad had some unexpected time in the middle on Thursday at Brisbane’s Ian Healy Oval, which was due to host the tour match against the England Lions from Tuesday. But consistent rain washed out the first two days of play, and just 29 overs were possible in last week’s three-day tour match at Wellington Point’s Peter Burge Oval, also in Brisbane.

On Thursday, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes finally got a chance to bowl in a match scenario, the trio all sending down four overs before lunch.

Coming back from a mental health break that followed an injury-interrupted season, allrounder Stokes hadn’t played any form of cricket since July, while his last test match was in March.

Australia called off play in its planned intra-squad fixture that was due to be played at Peter Burge Oval, the side instead completing an indoor nets session at the National Cricket Centre.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-02 13:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13