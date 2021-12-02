Alexa
Hall leads Saint Joseph's over Binghamton 79-57

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 12:08
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Hall recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds to lift Saint Joseph's to a 79-57 win over Binghamton on Wednesday night.

Ejike Obinna had 14 points for the Hawks (4-3). Cameron Brown added 13 points, while Jack Forrest scored 11.

John McGriff had 14 points to lead the Bearcats (2-4). Tyler Bertram, the Bearcats' leading scorer at 12 points per game, missed all five of his 3-pointers, scoring five points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-02 13:55 GMT+08:00

