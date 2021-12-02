Alexa
Japan retracts new flight bookings ban after criticisms

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 11:39
TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it has retracted a ban on new bookings on incoming international flights to defend against the new variant of the coronavirus only a day after the policy was announced.

The transport ministry on Wednesday issued a request to international airlines to stop taking new reservations for flights coming into Japan until the end of December as an emergency precaution to defend against the new omicron variant.

The ministry said Thursday it has retracted the request after receiving heavy criticisms from inside and outside the country that the ban was too strict.

Japan has reported two cases of the omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa last week.

2021-12-02 13:04 GMT+08:00

