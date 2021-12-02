Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Roberts carries Stony Brook past American 80-57

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 11:33
Roberts carries Stony Brook past American 80-57

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and Stony Brook thumped American 80-57 on Wednesday night.

Jahlil Jenkins had 16 points for Stony Brook (3-3), Tykei Greene scored 13 with seven rebounds and Jaden Sayles scored 12.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (2-6), whose losing streak reached six games. Johnny O'Neil grabbed eight rebounds for American.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-02 13:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13