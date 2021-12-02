Taiwan legislator pushes for law amendment after experiencing dating violence

Legislator Kao Chia-yu hosts a press conference on Dec. 1, 2021, to brief media about her experience of dating violence. Legislator Kao Chia-yu hosts a press conference on Dec. 1, 2021, to brief media about her experience of dating violence. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) issued a statement on Thursday (Dec. 2) to talk about her next move a day after admitting in public that she experienced physical abuse inflicted by a man she had been seeing for only a few months.

Raphael Lin (林秉樞), who, during an investigation, claimed to be suffering from a mental disorder, was taken into police custody early on Wednesday (Dec. 1) for allegedly assaulting Kao.

Media reported that Lin's earliest record of domestic abuse can be traced back to 2015, when he was 35. His parents had requested a restraining order against Lin after multiple assaults for refusing to provide further financial support to him.

Another restraining order was filed against Lin in March 2021, by his ex-girlfriend, who decided to end the abusive relationship. According to a court ruling which was unearthed by reporters from the country's judicial history database, Lin threatened to send their sex tapes to her workplace and to kill the single mom along with her child.

As more appalling criminal records were uncovered by various media outlets this week and more evidence was gathered by her office, Kao said in her statement she is thankful for the outpouring of support and will speak up for people with similar experiences.

Kao said that she had proposed an amendment to Article 315 of the Criminal Code regarding criminal liability for privacy threats and violations in intimate relationships, including threatening to leak sex tapes. In addition to pushing for the amendment to tighten penalties for wrongdoing, Kao said she is planning to push for a law to strengthen protections for sex tape victims.

Kao's dating violence case has brought about a wave of discussions across the country and attention from major Korean media outlets, including Yonhap News Agency and MBC.