MIPIM Asia celebrates its 15th anniversary & makes a grand return in 2021 to initiate a new era with Asia Pacific’s property leaders

Paving the way for Asian property markets, this year’s summit will inspire further innovation and prosperity across the industry

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 December 2021 - The long anticipated MIPIM Asia Summit 2021, revives its in-person conference and sought-after MIPIM Asia Awards Ceremony at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong for two days from 7th to 8th December 2021.

Over the past few years, Asia has shown unbreakable resilience despite disputes across the trade and from uncertainties caused by the pandemic. Thus, with the theme "Initiating a New Era", MIPIM is proud to be hosting a safe event to shine light on increasingly important topics, from sustainable development to regional investment prospects, as well as to proudly showcase award-deserving projects that continued to thrive amidst the global lockdown.

The Hon Mrs Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, GBM, GBS, The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will deliver a Welcome Keynote at the long-awaited celebratory luncheon for the MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 winners, on 7th December to show her unconditional support towards industry professionals. Day one of MIPIM Asia Summit will feature two conference discussions on the ongoing pursuit of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and technological innovations in the region, as well as, insights on the hospitality & retail industries during the pandemic era.

The opening day topics will be led by panelists, including Mr Gene Soo, Head of Ecosystem at MTR, who will discuss ESG and technology innovation, Dr Aron Harilela, Chairman and CEO of Harilela Hotels Limited, Mr Stephen Ho, President-Growth & Operations, Asia Pacific of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Mr Girish Jhunjhnuwala, Founder and CEO of Ovolo Hotels who will delve into the hospitality industry. And Mr Christopher John Wu, Chief Financial Officer of Chongbang Development Ltd., Mr Yu Yang, Chief Investment Officer of Chelsfield, Mr Dennis Au, Managing Director of Real Estate of Chinachem Group, and Mr Gerald Li, Co-founder of Leading Nation Hospitality, who will speak on how F&B is transforming retail, alongside many other distinguished speakers.

Additionally, attendees will engage in insightful discussions about managing investment portfolios during the pandemic, with a panel of experienced investors including: Mr Laurent Fischler, Vice President of Ivanhoe Cambridge, Mr Kenny Lam, Senior Managing Director and Head of Asia Real Estate Investments at Manulife, Mr Myung Joo, Managing Director & Head of Investments and Investment Banking at KIS, Mr Chew Fook Aun, Vice Chairman of Lai Sun Group, Mr Raymond Kwok, Senior Investment Director of International Properties at Nan Fung Group, Ms Christina Gaw, Managing Principal and Global Head of Capital Markets at Gaw Capital, and Mr Qiqi Zhang, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus.





The final day of the summit, invites keynote speeches from two of Hong Kong's property leaders, Mr Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties Limited and Ms Winnie Chiu, J.P., President and Executive Director of Dorsett Hospitality International. They will be providing their insights on how sustainability and innovation in the built environment have evolved and accelerated since the pandemic. The conference will also explore in detail, real estate investment strategies across the Asia Pacific region, such as the latest competitive market trends through inbound, outbound, and alternative investments respectively.

Panelists on the final day feature notable guests like Mr Nigel Smith, Managing Director of Colliers, Ms Zoe Zuo, Managing Director and Co-head of China Real Estate Angelo Gordon and more.

Also, an unmissable event of the MIPIM Asia Summit, the "Meet the Chairmen" panel will feature the leading lights of the Asian property industry Mr Justin Chiu, Executive Director of CK Asset Holdings, Mr Kenneth Gaw, President and Managing Principal Gaw Capital, and Mr George Hongchoy, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Link Asset Management Limited, who will elaborate on 'initiating a new era' in a post pandemic environment and paving the way for long-term economic growth.

To conclude the whole summit, MIPIM Asia will host a grand dinner that will have everyone paying close attention to the announcement the 33 winners of the highly sought-after, MIPIM Asia Awards 2021, whose highest achieving teams will be joining to celebrate their successes.

We look forward to welcoming everyone to The MIPIM Asia Summit where we will take all the necessary precautions to provide you with the safest possible networking and conference environment. For more information about the precautionary measures please visit our website.

The MIPIM Asia Summit programme is available on our website.

About MIPIM Asia Summit

MIPIM Asia Summit is the annual property leaders' summit in Asia Pacific organised by Reed MIDEM. It is the major gathering where top-level decision makers gather to explore new business partnerships and investment opportunities. It features expert-led conference sessions, premium networking accelerators and an exclusive awards gala dinner over a two-day period. Distinguished speakers, senior executives, high-level business professionals and industry experts from around the world will discuss the latest developments and prevailing trends in the property and retail industry. MIPIM – the world's property market - is the leading and largest global property event. The four-day event takes place annually in Cannes every March. 26,800 delegates attended in 2019 with 6,380 investors, and 100 different countries being represented.

About RX France:

RX France manages a portfolio of world-class, French and international face-to-face, virtual and hybrid events covering 20 industry sectors including MIPIM, MAPIC, Batimat, Pollutec, EquipHotel, SITL, IFTM Top Resa, MIPCOM, MIPTV, FIAC, Paris Photo... and many more. RX France's events take place in France, China, India, Italy, Mexico, Russia and the United States. We serve our clients as we accompany their strategic business development and roll out the best of physical and digital events. RX France is part of RX (previously Reed Exhibitions). www.rxglobal.com

About RX Global:

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com









