NetApp Delivers Award-Winning Innovation to Enable Digital Transformation on AWS

At AWS re:Invent, NetApp Named 2021 AWS ISV Design Partner of the Year – US; Spot by NetApp Simplifies CloudOps with new portfolio updates

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 December 2021 - NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced new innovations in its product portfolio as well as award recognition from Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its achievements as an AWS Partner. Together, these announcements demonstrate how NetApp's investments and vision are enabling any organization using AWS to access world-class cloud operations (CloudOps) and maximize the value of their investment.





At AWS re:Invent this week, NetApp was named the 2021 AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Design Partner of the Year - US, for the jointly engineered and natively integrated Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP service. This fully-managed, multi-protocol storage service from AWS allows organizations to extend on-premises data onto AWS for enhanced data protection, migrate enterprise workloads without refactoring, and set the stage to run stateful Kubernetes applications. The award recognizes NetApp's work in helping customers enable innovation and build solutions that drive digital and cloud transformation on the AWS Cloud.





"AWS Partners are critical to our customers' success, and we are pleased to recognize NetApp as a 2021 AWS Partner of the Year US winner," said Rachel Mushahwar, Head of Channel and Partner Sales - Americas, AWS. "I continue to be impressed by the commitment and innovation that NetApp offers our customers and how they are uniquely positioned to help accelerate our customers' digital transformation journey. I look forward to working together and a great 2022."

"We are proud to be named the AWS ISV Design Partner of the Year in the US," said Anthony Lye, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Public Cloud Services at NetApp. "For nearly a decade, NetApp and AWS engineers have worked together to create industry-leading cloud services, so it's incredibly exciting to see our joint innovation be recognized onstage at this year's re:Invent. Together, NetApp and AWS are delivering the best of cloud to our customers and partners to deliver immediate business value, whether in the form of cost efficiency, compliance, data protection, or performance."

NetApp also announced important milestones in the growth of its Spot by NetApp product portfolio for CloudOps, including:

Spot Ocean for Apache Spark

Part of the Spot Ocean suite of products, Spot Ocean for Apache Spark combines the infrastructure automation and optimization of Spot Wave together with Data Mechanics, recently acquired by NetApp, to give data infrastructure teams the power and flexibility of Apache Spark on Kubernetes without the complexity of managing and tuning infrastructure and workloads. Ocean for Apache Spark is now available in preview for AWS customers.

Spot Ocean Continuous Delivery (CD)

Also, part of the Spot Ocean suite, Spot Ocean CD extends Spot by NetApp's core technologies with a solution for easy, reliable delivery of cloud-native applications on Kubernetes. Available for private preview with AWS customers in mid-December, Spot Ocean CD makes it easy to quickly and reliably execute deployments with integrated and automated continuous verification to give developers full confidence in their deployments.

Together with Spot Ocean serverless infrastructure, these products make up the expanded Spot Ocean suite, bringing intelligent automation and optimization to cloud-native infrastructure and workloads on Kubernetes.

CloudCheckr Well-Architected Readiness Advisor

CloudCheckr, recently acquired by NetApp, complements the Spot product portfolio to expand Spot by NetApp's financial operations (FinOps) capabilities. Spot by NetApp today announced the release of CloudCheckr Well-Architected Readiness Advisor, which helps managed service providers (MSPs) streamline the process of delivering AWS Well-Architected Reviews and helps to ensure that AWS customers are in compliance with the AWS Well-Architected Framework for optimization of cloud cost, security, operations, performance and reliability.

The Well-Architected Readiness Advisor is available on the CloudCheckr CMx platform.

Spot Security

Spot Security enables customers to quickly detect, prioritize and help mitigate the most serious security threats and risks within cloud infrastructure. Spot Security is now available in private preview, starting with AWS customers.

"Getting applications to the cloud is only the first step in the cloud journey," said Amiram Shachar, Vice President and General Manager of Spot by NetApp. "Realizing the promise of cloud requires a holistic approach to operating within the cloud, an approach that addresses cost, resource management, optimization and security. Our growing portfolio delivers a compelling suite of solutions for cloud operations that let organizations focus on their applications rather than on infrastructure."

Additional Resources:

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.





#NetApp