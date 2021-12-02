Alexa
DeJulius helps Cincinnati hold off 59-58 Miami (Ohio) 59-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 11:24
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — David DeJulius scored 12 points, hitting a jumper and a layup in the final 1:38, as Cincinnati held off Miami (Ohio) 59-58 on Wednesday night.

Mekhi Lairy hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining to pull Miami (Ohio) within 1 of Cincinnati, but the Bearcats were able to hold off the RedHawks despite missing the front end of two 1-and-1 free-throw tries in the final 25 seconds. Dalonte Brown missed a jumper at the buzzer for Miami.

Abdul Ado and Jeremiah Davenport had 14 points apiece to lead the Bearcats (6-2).

Lairy had 20 points for the RedHawks (5-2). Brown added 14 points, while Dae Dae Grant scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-02 13:03 GMT+08:00

