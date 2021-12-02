Alexa
Lawrence carries Middle Tennessee past UT Martin 73-61

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 11:07
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Eli Lawrence posted 19 points as Middle Tennessee got past UT Martin 73-61 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Sims had 15 points for Middle Tennessee (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tyler Millin added 11 points.

Darius Simmons had 17 points for the Skyhawks (3-5). Koby Jeffries added 11 points. KJ Simon had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-02 13:03 GMT+08:00

