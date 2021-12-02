Grade-A Commercial Complex HDH Centre Completed International Prestigious Home Appliances Brand Bosch Flagship Store Among the Firsts to Move in

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 December 2021 - H Development Holdings Limited (H Development, or the Group) is pleased to announce the completion of HDH Centre, its headquarters commercial complex located at 1 Irving Street in Causeway Bay, in December 2021. Boasting a rich array of outstanding qualities, HDH Centre has already secured occupancy from world-renowned premium brands. Among the first tenants is Bosch, the prestigious German home appliances brand with over a century history, who will relocate its flagship store from Central to HDH Centre.

The 25-storey HDH Centre has a total construction area of approximately 82,000 ft2. The 1/F will be the Bosch Home Appliances showroom, 3-8/F are dedicated for premium food and beverage outlets, and 11-25/F are Grade-A offices with premium facilities for high level of privacy, open view and high-ceiling, making it ideal for information technology, medical, beauty, professional consultancy, and financial services and business. A rare feature in the market, 21-22/F is designed as a duplex which is ideal for enterprise headquarters. HDH Centre also provides professional management services, and tenants enjoy dedicated parking space.

For Bosch, moving its showroom from Central to Causeway Bay and revamping with a new conceptual image, is a strategic move to tap into the younger high-spender markets. Spokesperson for Bosch Home Appliances says, "A leading European brand for home appliances, Bosch is always striving for innovation and winning numerous awards from independent product testing. We place great emphasis on the Hong Kong market, hence we are very selective when considering the new location for our Hong Kong flagship store. HDH Centre is a new completed complex with stylish architectural design. It is conveniently located at the heart of Hong Kong's commercial and entertainment hub where customers with high purchasing power and exquisite taste are. A mere three-minutes walk from Causeway Bay MTR Station, convenient transport means a high number of visitors from time to time. Relocating our showroom to Causeway Bay puts us in a better position to reach our targeted premium customers. Bosch flagship store will occupy the whole first floor of HDH Centre. Our eye-catching signage and location are not only attractive for new customers, but also convenient for our loyal ones. The flagship store will provide a spacious environment for customers to experience the premium German quality, technology and easy-to-use appliances from Bosch."

The mastermind behind the redevelopment project which turned a hotel into a Grade A commercial complex, is H Development Chairman, Mr. Eric Ng. "HDH Centre is our flagship showcase for 2021 – a Grade A class commercial complex located at the heart of Causeway Bay and primed to become a new landmark in the community. We are thrilled to welcome world-renowned home appliances brand Bosch as one of our first tenants, as it enhances HDH Centre's premium positioning. The redevelopment project took five years from planning to completion. We assembled a team of experts from world-class architects Ronald Lu and Partners, interior designer Mr. Steve Leung, and lighting consultant Mr. Tino Kwan, to lead this project's architecture, interior space and lighting design. With top-notch hardware complemented by customer-centric and professional services by our property management team, our clients, tenants and restaurant patrons will enjoy a full-service premium experience at the HDH Centre."

HDH Centre's upscale working space and impressive lobby design incorporated with geometrical shapes and lines, matching with different materials and special lighting to enhances the comfortability and agility of the environment as well as its elegance. Every element in the lobby harmoniously blend-in together – on the walls between the reception and the elevators for example, the lines, shapes and lighting, as well as the finishing style and materials create a professional, vibrant and energetic atmosphere, which creates an ideal working space that is a human-centric, stylish and inspirational.

Mr. Ng says, "The core business of H Development is property investment and development, with a diverse portfolio of investment projects. Looking forward, the Group is optimistic about the market and potential of Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui areas. We hope HDH Centre and other commercial buildings and commercial projects will inject more diversity into these two already-flourishing communities."





