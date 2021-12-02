Alexa
Phillies sign RHP Knebel to $10 million, 1-year contract

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 10:52
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to a $10 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Knebel posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, held opponents to a .176 batting average and had three saves in 27 total appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. He stranded all six inherited runners and struck out 30 of the 101 batters he faced.

A veteran of eight major league seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2014), Milwaukee Brewers (2015-20) and Los Angeles (2021), Knebel has appeared in 266 career games, posting a 3.23 ERA with 60 saves and 366 strikeouts in 262 innings.

Knebel was named to his first National League All-Star team in 2017 and led all NL pitchers with 76 appearances while ranking second (min. 75.0 IP) among all relievers with a 1.78 ERA.

Knebel was originally selected by Detroit in the first round (39th overall) in the 2013 MLB Draft.

