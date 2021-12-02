Alexa
Mutts' late flurry lifts Virginia Tech over Maryland 62-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 10:53
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Justyn Mutts hit a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws in the final 20 seconds and Virginia Tech held off Maryland 62-58 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Virginia Tech (6-2), which led 31-29 at halftime on Hunter Cattoor's 3-pointer in the final minute, fell behind 43-36 on a dunk off a rebound by Julian Reese with 11:58 left. Cattoor and Nahiem Alleyne sank 3s to bookend a 13-3 run that put the Hokies up 49-46 with 5:54 remaining — and they never trailed again in ending a six-game losing streak to the Terrapins (5-3).

Keve Aluma posted his second double-double of the season for the Hokies with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Mutts pitched in with 16 points, while Cattoor scored 12 on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Qudus Wahab scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half for Maryland before finishing with 18. Donta Scott added 11 points, while Hakim Hart scored 10.

Virginia Tech shot just 38% overall but make 9 of 20 from distance (45%). Maryland shot 42% overall but hit just 1 of 13 3-point tries.

The two schools hadn’t met since Maryland left the ACC for the Big Ten following the 2013-14 season. The Terrapins lead the all-time series 32-11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-02 12:24 GMT+08:00

