UC Davis women end No. 18 Oregon's homecourt win streak

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sage Stobbart scored all 11 of her points in the second half and UC Davis ended No. 18 Oregon's 44-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents with a 64-57 victory on Wednesday night

It was the Aggies' first win over a nationally ranked opponent since moving to Division I in 2003.

Stobbart sank a 3-pointer to open the second half for the Aggies (4-2), who trailed 35-34 at halftime, and hit another 3 to cap a 17-6 run that left them leading 51-41 with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

Oregon (3-3) trailed 53-46 entering the fourth and closed the gap to four points on a 3-pointer by Sydney Parrish, but Stobbart answered with a layup and a 3-pointer to up the Aggies' lead to 58-49 with 6:48 left to play. Maddie Scherr's layup cut Oregon's deficit to 60-56 with 2:56 remaining, but the Ducks went scoreless from there.

Cierra Hall led UC Davis with 13 points. Stobbart hit 4 of 8 shots — 3 of 6 from distance — and added eight rebounds. Evanne Turner had 11 points, while Lena Svanholm scored 10 off the bench.

Ahlise Hurst and Sedona Prince topped the banged-up Ducks, who played without injured leading scorer Nyara Sabally for a third straight game, with 11 points apiece.

Oregon, which has lost three straight games, was playing for the first time in nine days after losing the final two games of the Battle 4 Atlantis to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 13 South Florida.

UC Davis, the five-time defending champions of the Big West Conference, beat the Ducks in their second meeting. Oregon won 63-57 last season in Eugene. The Aggies also led after three quarters in that contest.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25