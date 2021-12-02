Howard leads No. 16 Kentucky women past West Virginia 83-60

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, Dre'una Edwards had a double-double with six blocks and No. 16 Kentucky rolled over West Virginia 83-60 on Wednesday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Edwards had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (5-1) and Jada Walker scored 11 points. Howard was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Kentucky was 11 of 19 behind the arc, shot 51% (29 of 57) overall and had a 43-28 rebounding advantage with 10 blocks.

Trailing 17-16 after one quarter, five different players hit 3-pointers in the second when the Wildcats went 5 of 7 and took a 40-31 lead. Howard had 10 points in the third when the lead was pushed to 62-45.

West Virginia (4-2) was 7 of 16 in the first quarter with three 3s and finished with four 3s and 23 of 62 (37%).

Kirsten Dean scored 20 points and Esmery Martinez 14 for the Mountaineers, who dropped out of the Top 25 after losing to BYU by one point last week.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25