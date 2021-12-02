Taipei Lantern Festival to feature 6-meter dancing light

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Taipei Lantern Festival, which features a colossal main light and concerts, will take place in Wanhua District from Dec. 17-26.

The festival's 6-meter tall “New” light incorporates traditional art, music, and dance. It's the brainchild of veteran designer Akibo Lee (李明道) and the Cloud Gate dance troupe's lead dancer Wu Yi-fen (吳義芳), with rock band Elephant Gym and Chio-Tian Folk Drums and Art Troupe having co-created the audio tracks, according to the Taipei City Government.

Akibo said that he had looked all over the nation for the proper materials to support such a heavy structure, finally reaching out to GTI Composite CO. for its fiber-reinforced plastics. The robot-like figure, made from 8,000 LED lights, can dunk or twerk with abandon thanks to specially designed computer programs.

Organizers are also setting up augmented reality areas for the first time so people can interact with the dancing light with their mobile devices. The festival's events will also be held online.

In the opening ceremony on Dec. 17, Taiwan’s rock king Wubai and China Blue will take over the festival at the main stage after Wawa Wei (魏如萱) and American electric violinist Jamii Szmadzinski’s joint performance at 7 p.m.

The 10-day line-up will include award-winning musician ?te, The Chairman, and Chyi Yu (齊豫). For the timetable and other information, visit the festival's website and Facebook page.



Taipei Lantern Festival's AR sessions. (Taipei City Government photo)