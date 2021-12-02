Alex Carey to make test debut for Australia as wicketkeeper

In this image made from video, Australia test cricket captain Tim Paine announces that he is standing down as cricket captain during a press briefing ... In this image made from video, Australia test cricket captain Tim Paine announces that he is standing down as cricket captain during a press briefing Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Hobart, Tasmania, Australia. Pain has quit after being investigated by Cricket Australia for sending explicit text messages to a female co-worker four years ago. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

FILE - Australia's Tim Paine, left, talks with bowler Pat Cummins during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at t... FILE - Australia's Tim Paine, left, talks with bowler Pat Cummins during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, on Jan. 17, 2021. Cummins was named as the new Australian team captain, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 after the resignation of former captain Paine, Friday, Nov. 19. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard, File)

FILE - Australia's Pat Cummins, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara during play on day two of the second cricket tes... FILE - Australia's Pat Cummins, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara during play on day two of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia on Dec. 27, 2020. Cummins was named as the new Australian team captain, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 after the resignation of former captain Tim Paine, Friday, Nov. 19. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Cricket Australia has confirmed the pre-Ashes speculation and named Alex Carey to make his test debut as the replacement wicketkeeper for former captain Tim Paine.

The 30-year-old Carey was added Thursday to the 15-man squad for the first two Ashes tests against England — the first beginning Dec. 8 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Carey was chosen ahead of England-born Josh Inglis.

Paine made himself unavailable for selection following a sexting scandal that saw him resign as the Australia test captain two weeks ago. Paine has since been replaced as captain by fast bowler Pat Cummins, with former skipper Steve Smith as his vice-captain.

Carey has played 83 matches for Australia but only in the one-day and Twenty20 formats. He stood in as one-day international captain during Australia’s series against West Indies earlier this year.

“I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity,” Carey said. “It’s an exciting build-up for what is a huge series.”

Australia holds the Ashes. Other test matches are scheduled for Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

___

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports