Dye leads No. 11 Tennessee women past Tennessee Tech

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/02 09:50
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexus Dye had 20 points and nine rebounds, Tamari Key added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and No. 11 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 76-48 on Wednesday night.

Tennessee led 38-30 at halftime and outscored TTU 18-5 in the third quarter to pull away.

Tess Darby finished with 12 points, on four 3-pointers, for Tennessee (7-0). Dye was 10 of 15 from the field.

Anna Jones scored 12 points for Tennessee Tech (2-5).

NO. 17 TEXAS A&M 65, LITTLE ROCK 50

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts each scored 15 points as Texas A&M extended its season-opening win streak.

Aaliyah Patty had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Texas A&M (8-0). Wells, making her 100th consecutive start, was 5 of 9 from the field and the Aggies shot 46.2%.

Raziya Potter scored 23 points to lead Little Rock (4-4). Sali Kourouma added 15 points.

NO. 23 OREGON STATE 76, PACIFIC 72

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen made a go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute to play and sank two free throws with 1.5 seconds left, leading Oregon State past Pacific.

Von Oelhoffen led Oregon State (4-2) with 18 points. Taylor Jones added 15 points.

Anaya James led Pacific (2-5) with 31 points. James was 10 of 22 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Erica Adams added 13 points, Liz Smith scored 12 and Elizabeth Elliott had 10 points and eight rebounds.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

