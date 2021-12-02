Chubb Appoints Tulio Puente as Division Head of International Personal Lines in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 December 2021 - Chubb announced today that Tulio Puente has been appointed as Division Head of International Personal Lines (IPL) in Singapore, effective 22 November 2021. Mr. Puente will report to Scott Simpson, Country President for Chubb in Singapore.

In his new role, Mr. Puente will be responsible for the overall growth and management of Singapore's IPL division which includes the following lines of business: Personal Risk Services which provides coverage for fine homes and valuables, Residential insurance, and Specialty coverage such as personal cyber and gadgets protection. He will continue to deepen existing and forge new affinity partnerships, as well as drive multi-channel distribution opportunities.





Mr. Puente joined Chubb in 2014 and has held various roles with increasing responsibility and in Latin America and the Asia Pacific. His career with the company includes experience in underwriting, portfolio management and business control for Consumer Lines, data analytics for the Direct Marketing team and most recently, underwriting for Speciality Personal Lines.

Prior to joining Chubb, Mr. Puente worked as an Economist for the Central Bank of Mexico, and in the telecommunications industry in China.

On Mr. Puente's appointment, Mr. Simpson commented, "Tulio is a highly strategic and forward-thinker, focused on customer-centricity to deliver tailored solutions and best-in-class service to our partners and customers. Given his rich experience in the Consumer Lines business coupled with his keen business acumen, I am confident in his capabilities to propel our IPL business forward and value-add to our local team, business partners and their customers".

