Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gerrard can't do Liverpool a favor as Villa loses to City

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 06:29
Aston Villa players react to their loss at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park in...
Manchester City's Ruben Dias, right, celebrates with teammate Nathan Ake after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League socce...
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Ma...
Aston Villa's head coach Steven Gerrard during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmin...

Aston Villa players react to their loss at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park in...

Manchester City's Ruben Dias, right, celebrates with teammate Nathan Ake after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League socce...

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Ma...

Aston Villa's head coach Steven Gerrard during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmin...

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Liverpool great Steven Gerrard couldn't do his old club a favor.

Now manager of Aston Villa, Gerrard saw his team lose 2-1 Wednesday at home to Manchester City, one of the sides challenging Liverpool for the Premier League title.

First-half goals by Portugal internationals Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva — the latter scoring with a sensational volley from Gabriel Jesus' cross at the end of a break — gave City a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Ollie Watkins reduced the deficit in the 47th with a first-time finish off a corner to the near post but City held on, helped by the second-half introduction of Jack Grealish — the boyhood Villa fan and former club captain who left for a British-record fee of 100 million pounds (then $139 million) in the offseason.

Second-place City stayed a point behind Chelsea and a point ahead of Liverpool after 14 games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-02 08:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13