Tennis: Peng Shuai case prompts WTA ban on events in China

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has suspended all tournaments taking place in China, the sport's governing body announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Peng Shuai posted an allegation of sexual assault against a top Chinese government official on November 2.

"I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement.

Simon said Peng's allegation "had to be listened to and taken seriously" and that she had shown "strength and courage" in speaking out, particularly as "she knew the dangers she would face, yet she went public anyway."

WTA quote from Shuai's removed Weibo post

The WTA chairman even quoted Peng's statement, which was removed from Chinese social media site Weibo just minutes after it was posted.

"As Peng said in her post, "Even if it is like an egg hitting a rock, or if I am like a moth drawn to the flame, inviting self-destruction, I will tell the truth about you."

Following the allegation of sexual assault against former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, the whereabouts of the former world No. 1 player in doubles was not known for two weeks. It prompted an outpouring of social media posts from tennis players, seeking information on the missing Chinese tennis star.

WTA: We cannot put players and staff at risk

Even though fears for her safety appeared to have been allayed after footage of Peng emerged, concerns over her safety have endured.

On Tuesday, the European Union called on China to provide "verifiable proof" of Peng's well-being.

And until further notice, there will be no women's events, such as the end-of-year WTA finals, held in China as the WTA says it "cannot put our players and staff at risk" by holding events there.

On November 23, Beijing's foreign ministry said her case, subsequent disappearance, and questions surrounding the veracity of information coming from China were being "maliciously hyped up" for political purposes.