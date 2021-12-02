Alexa
Maupay's overhead kick earns Brighton 1-1 draw at West Ham

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 06:02
Brighton's Neal Maupay scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Alb...
Brighton's Neal Maupay scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Alb...

LONDON (AP) — Neal Maupay scored with an overhead kick in the 89th minute to give Brighton a 1-1 draw at West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Maupay converted his acrobatic finish from a cross by substitute Tariq Lamptey to leave West Ham waiting for a first Premier League win over the Brighton in nine attempts.

The Hammers looked to have finally beaten their bogey team after taking the lead through Tomas Soucek’s fifth-minute header, which he glanced in at the near post from Pablo Fornals' corner.

West Ham stayed in fourth place but hasn't won any of its three league games since ending Liverpool's unbeaten start to the campaign with a 3-2 win on Nov. 7. Title contender Chelsea visits on Saturday, too.

Brighton's winless run stretched to nine games — seven of which have been draws.

