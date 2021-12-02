Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Israeli army: Two Israelis drove into Ramallah, car torched

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 05:03
Palestinian police remove the remains of an Israeli car that was set on fire by a Palestinian crowd after two Israelis drove into the West Bank city o...
Palestinian police remove the remains of an Israeli car that was set on fire by a Palestinian crowd after two Israelis drove into the West Bank city o...
Locals gather next to the remains of an Israeli car that was set on fire by a Palestinian crowd after two Israelis drove into the West Bank city of Ra...

Palestinian police remove the remains of an Israeli car that was set on fire by a Palestinian crowd after two Israelis drove into the West Bank city o...

Palestinian police remove the remains of an Israeli car that was set on fire by a Palestinian crowd after two Israelis drove into the West Bank city o...

Locals gather next to the remains of an Israeli car that was set on fire by a Palestinian crowd after two Israelis drove into the West Bank city of Ra...

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Two Israelis drove into the Palestinian city of Ramallah Wednesday, and their car was surrounded by a crowd and set ablaze, according to the Israeli army and video footage posted online. Palestinian police turned the men over to Israel.

The two were lightly injured and released, the army said in a statement.

Video footage online showed Palestinian residents jumping on to top of the abandoned vehicle, which appeared to have Israeli license plates, before it was set ablaze. Palestinian police later loaded the car onto a truck and drove it away while the crowd watched.

The Israeli army said in a statement that Palestinian police escorted the pair away.

It was not immediately clear why they entered the city in the occupied West Bank. Local media reported they apparently drove into Ramallah by mistake.

Israelis are not permitted to enter areas of the West Bank under Palestinian control without special permission. Palestinian police referred questions to the governor's office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Updated : 2021-12-02 06:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13