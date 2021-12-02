Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Watford-Chelsea halted over medical incident in crowd

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 04:23
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road, Watford, En...

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road, Watford, En...

WATFORD, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea was halted for about 30 minutes on Wednesday after a spectator suffered cardiac arrest at Vicarage Road.

Both teams were taken off the field by the referee after play was stopped after about 13 minutes following the medical emergency in the Graham Taylor Stand.

The players returned to the field not long after a stadium announcement that the spectator had been stabilized. They had a brief warm-up and play resumed.

The score was 0-0 at the time.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso appeared to alert the referee and the medical staff on the touchline about the incident. Chelsea's medics ran across the field to the help with the situation.

Some Chelsea players were seen covering their faces as they looked over to where the incident was unfolding.

On Oct. 17, a match between Newcastle and Tottenham was halted for 20 minutes when a spectator suffered cardiac arrest. A doctor who was in the crowd performed chest compressions before paramedics arrived.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-02 06:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13