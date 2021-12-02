Alexa
Gary Blair ties Texas A&M basketball record for wins

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 03:07
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts each scored 15 points and No. 17 Texas A&M beat Little Rock 65-50 on Wednesday.

Coach Gary Blair tied Shelby Metcalf’s Aggie record of 438 victories at A&M. Metcalf coached the men’s basketball program at A&M from 1963-90, amassing a 438-306 record.

Aaliyah Patty had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Texas A&M (8-0), which hosts No. 15 Texas on Sunday. Wells, making her 100th consecutive start, was 5 of 9 from the field and the Aggies shot 46.2%.

Texas A&M closed the first half on an 8-0 run to build a 21-point lead as Little Rock went scoreless for the final five minutes. The Trojans got within 49-37 after three quarters as the Aggies were held to nine points. But Texas A&M led by at least nine points in the fourth.

Raziya Potter scored 23 points to lead Little Rock (4-4), which was seeking its first victory at College Station. Sali Kourouma added 15 points. The Trojans were 2 of 16 from distance and shot 33.9% overall.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-12-02 04:46 GMT+08:00

