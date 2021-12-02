Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Zimmerman wins 2nd straight MLS Defender of the Year honor

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/02 02:38
Mexico's Raul Jimenez, left, and United States' Walker Zimmerman compete for the ball during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer matc...
New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis, center, tries to head the ball with Nashville SC's Jack Maher, left, and Walker Zimmerman (25) in the first h...
Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman, center, looks back as the Philadelphia Union celebrates their win following the shootout of an MLS playoff soccer mat...
Mexico's Hector Herrera (16) attempts a scissors kick as United States' Walker Zimmerman heads the ball out of danger during the first half of a FIFA ...

Mexico's Raul Jimenez, left, and United States' Walker Zimmerman compete for the ball during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer matc...

New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis, center, tries to head the ball with Nashville SC's Jack Maher, left, and Walker Zimmerman (25) in the first h...

Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman, center, looks back as the Philadelphia Union celebrates their win following the shootout of an MLS playoff soccer mat...

Mexico's Hector Herrera (16) attempts a scissors kick as United States' Walker Zimmerman heads the ball out of danger during the first half of a FIFA ...

Nashville's Walker Zimmerman has won Major League Soccer's Defender of the Year award for the second straight season.

Zimmerman, who also plays for the U.S. national team, is the third player overall and first in more than a decade to earn the MLS award in consecutive years.

Nashville's defense allowed less than a goal per game this season, tied for best in the league. The team has allowed opponents fewer than a goal a game in each of its first two seasons in MLS.

Nashville, which was undefeated at home, also shared the league lead with 13 shutouts this season.

Zimmerman scored three goals and had a pair of assists this season.

The Defender of the Year honor is determined by vote of team technical staffs, players and media. Zimmerman received 30.97% of the votes. Seattle's Yeimar Gomez was runner up with 16.80%.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-02 04:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13