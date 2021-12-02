Zimmerman wins 2nd straight MLS Defender of the Year honor

Mexico's Hector Herrera (16) attempts a scissors kick as United States' Walker Zimmerman heads the ball out of danger during the first half of a FIFA ... Mexico's Hector Herrera (16) attempts a scissors kick as United States' Walker Zimmerman heads the ball out of danger during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The U.S. won 2-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman, center, looks back as the Philadelphia Union celebrates their win following the shootout of an MLS playoff soccer mat... Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman, center, looks back as the Philadelphia Union celebrates their win following the shootout of an MLS playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Chester, Pa. The Union won 2-0 in the penalty kick shootout after tying 1-1 in regulation time. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis, center, tries to head the ball with Nashville SC's Jack Maher, left, and Walker Zimmerman (25) in the first h... New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis, center, tries to head the ball with Nashville SC's Jack Maher, left, and Walker Zimmerman (25) in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mexico's Raul Jimenez, left, and United States' Walker Zimmerman compete for the ball during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer matc... Mexico's Raul Jimenez, left, and United States' Walker Zimmerman compete for the ball during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Nashville's Walker Zimmerman has won Major League Soccer's Defender of the Year award for the second straight season.

Zimmerman, who also plays for the U.S. national team, is the third player overall and first in more than a decade to earn the MLS award in consecutive years.

Nashville's defense allowed less than a goal per game this season, tied for best in the league. The team has allowed opponents fewer than a goal a game in each of its first two seasons in MLS.

Nashville, which was undefeated at home, also shared the league lead with 13 shutouts this season.

Zimmerman scored three goals and had a pair of assists this season.

The Defender of the Year honor is determined by vote of team technical staffs, players and media. Zimmerman received 30.97% of the votes. Seattle's Yeimar Gomez was runner up with 16.80%.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports