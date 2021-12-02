Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Discount airlines Allegiant and Viva Aerobus seek alliance

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 01:53
Discount airlines Allegiant and Viva Aerobus seek alliance

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Budget airlines Allegiant and Viva Aerobus said Wednesday they will seek antitrust immunity from the U.S. and Mexican governments to form an alliance that will include working together on setting schedules and routes across the border.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant said it will invest $50 million in the Mexican carrier as part of the deal, which it said was the first of its kind involving two ultra-low-cost airlines.

The airlines said they expect to begin flights under the alliance in the first quarter of 2023, pending approvals from the U.S. Transportation Department and Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission.

Maurice Gallagher, chairman and CEO of Allegiant Travel Co., is expected to join the board of Viva Aerobus, which is based in Monterrey, Mexico. Gallagher said the deal should lead to lower fares for cross-border travel. Allegiant aims to add new destinations in Mexico including Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

Viva Aerobus CEO Juan Carlos Zuazua said the U.S.-Mexico market has become the world’s largest international market and has outperformed others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar alliances have become common among larger airlines that fly between the U.S. and both Europe and Asia. Airlines share revenue under such deals, but Allegiant and Viva Aerobus did not detail the financial terms of their agreement.

Under previous administrations, U.S. regulators have granted antitrust immunity to several other airline tie-ups. However, in September the Biden administration’s Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block a more limited cooperation agreement between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways, saying it would reduce competition and lead to higher prices.

Both Allegiant and Viva Aerobus cater to leisure travelers and mostly serve vacation destinations. As ultra-low-cost-cost carriers, they typically offer cheaper fares than bigger airlines, but they charge fees for many things that are often free on other airlines, such as bottled water, soda, and bringing a carry-on bag.

Updated : 2021-12-02 03:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed