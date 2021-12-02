Alexa
Transcom chooses South Carolina for North American HQ

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 00:56
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A Swedish company that provides customer care call centers and other services for businesses is building its North American headquarters in South Carolina, officials said.

Transcom Worldwide AB said it will hire about 450 workers for its new location in Greenville over the next five years.

The 26-year-old company has 69 customer service centers across the world working in 33 different languages to provide customer care, sales, technical support, and credit management services.

Transcom chose Greenville after reviewing 125 different U.S. locations for its expansion into North America, the Greenville Area Development Corporation said in a statement.

The new Greenville headquarters will have employees working both in person and remotely. The in-person space could expand to 1,000 employees if needed, the company said.

Transcom joins other major international companies with major facilities around Greenville, such as BMW and Michelin.

Transcom had been looking to move into the North American market for years, said Donald Berryman, Transcom executive vice president and chief commercial officer for North America.

“North America is the largest consumer market in the world, and is ripe with opportunity for a technologically advanced, service-driven organization like Transcom,” Berryman said in a statement. “We’re already serving many clients in North America, and we consider the North American market to be a center of future growth and opportunity.”

Updated : 2021-12-02 03:13 GMT+08:00

