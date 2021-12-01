Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 23:00
NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182
Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279
N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283
Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292
Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240
Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226
Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267
Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250
Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196
L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250
Washington 5 6 0 .455 229 282
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253
Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302
New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263
San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248
Seattle 3 8 0 .273 209 226

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday's Games

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday, Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-02 00:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed