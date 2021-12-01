Train kills 2 elephants walking on track in northeast India

A wild male elephant, one of two killed after they were hit by a train, lays near a railway track in Durung Pathar, in the northeastern Indian state o... A wild male elephant, one of two killed after they were hit by a train, lays near a railway track in Durung Pathar, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. “The two adult elephants were walking on the railway track when the train, on its way to the eastern tea-growing town of Dibrugarh from New Delhi ran over them, killing them almost immediately,” Dilip Kumar Das, an Assam Wildlife Ranger said. Wild elephants often stray into human habitations during this time of the year when rice is ready for harvest in the fields, he added. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)