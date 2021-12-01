Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 1, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;11;81%;80%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Sunny and nice;29;20;N;8;56%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Winds subsiding;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;E;5;38%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;17;12;Afternoon rain;14;11;WNW;18;70%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;10;3;A couple of showers;6;1;WSW;18;79%;93%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow, cold;-5;-15;Very cold;-14;-20;N;11;64%;1%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with some sun;27;14;Cloudy and cooler;19;5;WSW;9;38%;65%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny;-5;-9;Increasingly windy;2;-1;SSW;28;81%;27%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sunny and very warm;35;20;SSE;14;39%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;15;8;Mostly sunny;16;14;SW;8;72%;27%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;21;18;Cloudy;23;18;NE;16;67%;44%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;24;12;Breezy in the p.m.;21;6;NW;22;50%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;23;Afternoon showers;31;24;SE;7;79%;100%;4

Bangalore, India;A morning t-shower;25;18;Couple of t-storms;26;19;E;8;83%;94%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mainly cloudy;29;23;Sunshine and nice;30;21;ENE;10;51%;25%;6

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;15;7;Mostly sunny;13;4;NNW;14;71%;25%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine;7;-5;Partly sunny, mild;12;-2;NNW;18;35%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;11;5;Clouds and sun, mild;14;2;SSE;13;60%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;8;1;Some sun returning;3;-1;W;13;68%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Turning cloudy;19;7;An afternoon shower;19;8;SE;7;69%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;NNW;9;76%;82%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;6;3;A little a.m. rain;8;1;NW;11;81%;98%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;9;3;A couple of showers;5;1;W;15;71%;88%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;8;-1;Partly sunny;10;-1;W;10;78%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Milder;9;8;Periods of rain;9;1;NNW;8;79%;100%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;E;15;64%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;28;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;NNE;8;56%;80%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-2;Hazy and chilly;9;3;WSW;11;62%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy, not as warm;22;16;Mostly sunny;21;14;NE;10;41%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;21;15;Mostly sunny;18;16;SE;29;52%;26%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Showery;27;21;A shower in spots;29;20;E;6;60%;60%;7

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;31;24;Nice with some sun;30;23;N;12;70%;8%;4

Chicago, United States;A shower in the a.m.;10;9;Winds subsiding;13;4;NNW;31;56%;29%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;A morning shower;29;24;NNE;8;78%;60%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow, then rain;7;-2;A snow shower;1;-2;WSW;14;89%;90%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Rather cloudy;28;24;Some sun;29;24;N;20;69%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;23;8;Mostly sunny, mild;24;15;S;8;52%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;32;23;Showers around;32;23;SE;17;67%;67%;6

Delhi, India;Periods of sun;21;14;Hazy sunshine;21;14;WSW;6;66%;7%;2

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;22;7;Mostly sunny;22;5;SSW;8;23%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;31;18;N;6;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;8;66%;80%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Winds subsiding;7;1;More clouds than sun;6;4;SW;14;86%;92%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;19;5;Mostly cloudy, warm;20;6;NNE;7;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;17;12;A brief shower;16;9;WNW;25;63%;80%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;N;9;40%;0%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;30;16;Sunny and nice;30;19;ENE;13;29%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;28;19;Clouds and sunshine;27;19;NE;14;60%;29%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cold;-5;-10;Cold;-5;-8;NE;23;78%;95%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;31;23;Partly sunny;32;22;N;9;59%;27%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunny, not as warm;25;12;Sunny and beautiful;21;12;NE;8;38%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;28;21;A shower or two;28;21;NNE;8;68%;96%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;20;Inc. clouds;29;20;ESE;9;57%;39%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;22;7;Hazy sunshine;22;8;N;8;48%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;11;8;Plenty of sun;13;12;SSW;9;67%;8%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;35;24;Partial sunshine;33;24;WSW;14;64%;44%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;N;10;64%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;A t-storm around;26;16;NNE;11;67%;80%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;16;1;Sunny and mild;18;1;S;7;22%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;32;18;Sunny and nice;30;16;NE;17;26%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;22;10;High clouds;22;11;SE;6;53%;8%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;36;22;Hazy sunshine;34;21;N;20;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;2;-3;Partly sunny;7;1;SSW;15;71%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;31;25;A shower;32;25;NNE;11;63%;82%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;28;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NNW;8;68%;85%;10

Kolkata, India;Abundant sunshine;28;19;Hazy sunshine;30;20;N;7;51%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;25;A couple of t-storms;34;24;NE;6;71%;95%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers;15;5;Cloudy with showers;13;5;NE;12;73%;98%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;25;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;10;71%;62%;7

Lima, Peru;High clouds;20;17;Decreasing clouds;20;17;SSE;10;73%;31%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;18;11;Partly sunny, breezy;14;8;E;23;68%;1%;2

London, United Kingdom;A shower in spots;10;0;Clouds and sun;5;0;WSW;17;67%;60%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;27;12;Partly sunny;23;10;SE;8;52%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Clouds and sun;30;25;SW;11;74%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;12;4;Mostly sunny;11;3;W;14;56%;8%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;30;26;Rather cloudy;31;27;WNW;11;69%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;A t-storm around;30;24;NNE;6;80%;80%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;ESE;10;57%;9%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;A t-storm or two;30;12;SSW;19;61%;84%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Increasing clouds;22;8;Mostly sunny;22;6;N;9;31%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;25;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;N;12;63%;2%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;-2;-5;Showers around;3;-1;SW;21;91%;61%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;25;E;18;58%;21%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;ENE;16;61%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;A morning flurry;0;-2;Rain;5;-4;W;13;82%;96%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-3;-8;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-2;-3;SSW;12;75%;86%;0

Mumbai, India;Afternoon downpours;26;21;Morning downpours;27;23;NNW;23;80%;98%;1

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;A stray t-shower;25;16;NE;17;63%;91%;9

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;9;5;An afternoon shower;13;7;W;20;66%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Winds subsiding;18;8;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;W;8;52%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;-7;-11;Some sun;-4;-6;S;18;80%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy this morning;12;3;Mostly sunny, cool;10;5;SSE;10;59%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mainly cloudy, cold;-8;-10;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-9;NE;5;82%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Overcast;1;-4;Rain and drizzle;5;-6;WNW;24;95%;90%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;25;N;10;75%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;A couple of t-storms;31;24;NNW;7;83%;91%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;Cloudy with showers;29;23;E;10;81%;96%;4

Paris, France;A couple of showers;11;3;Rain and snow shower;5;1;NW;16;56%;58%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;24;15;Windy in the p.m.;27;17;SE;22;43%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;29;22;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;N;16;62%;14%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;16;78%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;An afternoon shower;33;19;SE;9;57%;50%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;8;5;A passing shower;5;-2;W;13;63%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;1;-8;Not as cold;7;-5;WNW;13;66%;80%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;11;A little p.m. rain;21;11;N;13;63%;80%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Periods of rain;16;6;E;15;89%;94%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;26;Some brightening;32;26;ENE;13;63%;44%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouding up, cold;-2;-3;A little wintry mix;4;0;SW;21;80%;96%;0

Riga, Latvia;A couple of squalls;1;-4;Wet snow;2;-1;S;17;95%;100%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in spots;27;22;Partly sunny;27;21;SE;12;73%;32%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;Partly sunny;28;12;NNE;14;21%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;15;9;Rain, becoming heavy;14;6;SW;16;86%;100%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder with clearing;-5;-13;Cloudy and cold;-9;-9;ENE;11;87%;30%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny;20;9;W;9;65%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A little a.m. rain;24;19;A couple of t-storms;26;17;ENE;18;70%;90%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;30;25;A passing shower;30;24;E;17;72%;96%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;N;12;69%;9%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sun;21;5;Sunny and nice;22;5;NNE;6;31%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;SSW;12;40%;7%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;32;23;A shower or two;30;23;NNE;12;73%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;14;8;Partly sunny;13;3;N;12;74%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;A shower in places;13;7;A morning shower;8;3;NNE;10;85%;42%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Colder;2;-6;Rain and drizzle;8;-2;WSW;9;54%;82%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;9;3;Partly sunny, cool;11;4;SW;15;54%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;33;25;A t-storm around;31;25;NNW;9;73%;87%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cold;5;-4;Partly sunny;7;1;S;10;71%;4%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;31;25;A shower in spots;30;24;E;22;68%;91%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Very cold;-7;-7;Periods of sun;-1;-5;N;15;73%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;26;18;Nice with some sun;25;19;NNE;19;70%;30%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;17;15;Clouds and sun;20;13;ENE;15;58%;4%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold;-3;-11;A bit of snow;-2;-3;ENE;17;85%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, nice and warm;20;7;Clouds and sun, warm;22;9;NE;9;38%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;10;3;Breezy in the p.m.;9;0;NNW;22;63%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;A thick cloud cover;18;11;A shower or two;19;6;NW;9;32%;94%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;22;14;Clouds and sunshine;21;13;NNE;11;49%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;13;8;A thunderstorm;16;11;SE;11;64%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;19;7;Mostly sunny, cooler;12;7;SSW;14;48%;56%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;4;4;Windy, morning rain;8;0;NW;43;80%;75%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;19;11;Sunny and nice;22;11;SW;8;40%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;20;10;W;13;54%;27%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Abundant sunshine;-8;-24;Clearing;-5;-23;ESE;9;74%;4%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mild with heavy rain;12;5;Partly sunny;7;2;S;8;54%;4%;2

Vienna, Austria;Milder;8;4;Mainly cloudy;8;1;WNW;12;63%;96%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;29;15;Partly sunny;28;12;E;8;32%;1%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Inc. clouds;-1;-5;A bit of snow;3;-1;SW;26;89%;87%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow to rain;3;3;Winds subsiding;6;-2;WSW;30;73%;11%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;17;13;Warmer;21;16;ENE;11;66%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with sunshine;33;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;SE;9;55%;9%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Downpours;14;-1;Mostly sunny, cooler;6;-4;ENE;3;53%;6%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-01 21:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13