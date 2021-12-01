Alexa
Taiwan’s Keelung Tour Bus resumes operation to 11 attractions

Tour bus will run every weekend beginning Saturday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/01 18:50
Zhengbin Fishing Harbor (Keelung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Keelung City Government has resumed the operation of the Keelung Tour Bus, with an itinerary that includes visits to 11 popular attractions in the northern port city.

The city’s tour bus service had previously been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keelung Department of Tourism and City Marketing Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said that the tour bus, which operates in the same way as a private tour bus, will take tourists on a trip to visit 11 popular attractions around the city.

The attractions include Waimushan, the Buddha’s Hand Cave, the Keelung Visitor Information Center, the Harbor Building, the Keelung Fort Commander’s Official Residence, the Zhengbin Fishery Association Building, Zhengbin Fishing Harbor, Heping Island Park, Bisha Fishing Port, the National Museum of Marine Science & Technology, and Keelung Night Market.

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said the Keelung Tour Bus provides tourists from around the country with high-quality service and satisfying travel experiences by connecting all the popular attractions together with a guided tour, a unique service unavailable in other cities.

Beginning this weekend, the tour bus will run every Saturday and Sunday, and advance booking will be required via this site, Tseng said. Only 40 tickets are available each day, with the price set at NT$249 (US$9).

