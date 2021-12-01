Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan congratulates first woman elected president of Honduras

President Tsai hopes 80 years of official ties can continue

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/01 17:55
President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated Xiomara Castro Wednesday for her victory in the Honduras presidential election. 

President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated Xiomara Castro Wednesday for her victory in the Honduras presidential election.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (Dec. 1) sent her congratulations to Xiomara Castro, the first woman president-elect of Honduras, following her election victory.

The Central American country is one of Taiwan’s 15 official diplomatic allies, but during her campaign, leftist LIBRE movement candidate Castro had implied she would switch ties to China, ending 80 years of relations with Taipei. On Tuesday (Nov. 30), conservative ruling party candidate Nasry Asfura acknowledged his defeat and congratulated Castro on her victory.

The Presidential Office said Wednesday it was congratulating the president-elect and wishing her well, CNA reported. The message also expressed the hope that the relationship and friendship between the two countries would continue and deepen, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) would arrange for a dialogue between the two heads of state.

Taiwan’s ambassador in Tegucigalpa, Diego Wen (溫曜禎), had first also relayed best wishes from President Tsai and from the people of Taiwan to the winner of the presidential election, reports said.

The Presidential Office emphasized the years of cooperation between the two countries in fields as diverse as healthcare and hygiene, fisheries, agriculture, basic infrastructure, the empowerment of women, education, and trade. Efforts to promote the wellbeing of both peoples would continue between the Tsai administration and the future government of President Castro, the Presidential Office said.

The presidential inauguration is expected to be scheduled for Jan. 27, 2022, but it is too early to tell whether Tsai would attend, reports said.
Honduras
Taiwan-Honduras ties
Honduras presidential election
Xiomara Castro
Tsai Ing-wen
Diego Wen
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Three ‘yeses’ and one ‘no’ if Taiwan’s four-question referendum voted on today: Poll
Three ‘yeses’ and one ‘no’ if Taiwan’s four-question referendum voted on today: Poll
2021/11/30 22:33
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
2021/11/30 16:48
Taiwan foreign ministry carefully monitoring developments following Honduran presidential election
Taiwan foreign ministry carefully monitoring developments following Honduran presidential election
2021/11/30 15:10
Foreign ministry thanks French National Assembly for passing pro-Taiwan resolution
Foreign ministry thanks French National Assembly for passing pro-Taiwan resolution
2021/11/30 12:06
Taiwan thanks Australian leaders for speaking up about Chinese invasion threat
Taiwan thanks Australian leaders for speaking up about Chinese invasion threat
2021/11/30 11:37

Updated : 2021-12-01 18:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13