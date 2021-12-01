Taiwan congratulates first woman elected president of Honduras

President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated Xiomara Castro Wednesday for her victory in the Honduras presidential election. President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated Xiomara Castro Wednesday for her victory in the Honduras presidential election. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (Dec. 1) sent her congratulations to Xiomara Castro, the first woman president-elect of Honduras, following her election victory.

The Central American country is one of Taiwan’s 15 official diplomatic allies, but during her campaign, leftist LIBRE movement candidate Castro had implied she would switch ties to China, ending 80 years of relations with Taipei. On Tuesday (Nov. 30), conservative ruling party candidate Nasry Asfura acknowledged his defeat and congratulated Castro on her victory.

The Presidential Office said Wednesday it was congratulating the president-elect and wishing her well, CNA reported. The message also expressed the hope that the relationship and friendship between the two countries would continue and deepen, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) would arrange for a dialogue between the two heads of state.

Taiwan’s ambassador in Tegucigalpa, Diego Wen (溫曜禎), had first also relayed best wishes from President Tsai and from the people of Taiwan to the winner of the presidential election, reports said.

The Presidential Office emphasized the years of cooperation between the two countries in fields as diverse as healthcare and hygiene, fisheries, agriculture, basic infrastructure, the empowerment of women, education, and trade. Efforts to promote the wellbeing of both peoples would continue between the Tsai administration and the future government of President Castro, the Presidential Office said.

The presidential inauguration is expected to be scheduled for Jan. 27, 2022, but it is too early to tell whether Tsai would attend, reports said.