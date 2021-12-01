Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan mulls restarting domestic cruises

Cruise line laments COVID-19 induced losses, considers leaving Taiwan market

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/01 17:33
Dream Explorer. (Facebook, Dream Cruises photo)

Dream Explorer. (Facebook, Dream Cruises photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The COVID-19 task force said on Wednesday (Dec. 1) that Taiwan is considering partially restarting cruise travel after warnings from cruise operators that they might have to leave the market due to prolonged losses if no reopening occurs.

Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) noted in a briefing that given Taiwan's relatively safe in terms of COVID transmission risk, domestic island-hopping itineraries and port visits are likely to be allowed. Plans are being reviewed, he added.

The health minister was responding to calls for the resumption of cruises, as companies are struggling because such trips have been halted since May, when Taiwan experienced a surge in local infections.

Explorer Dream, a cruise ship operated by Dream Cruises, has been docked in the Port of Keelung for nearly six months. The cost of maintenance logged a staggering NT$120 million (US$4.33 million) a month, prompting the parent company, Hong Kong-based Genting Cruise Lines, to weigh the profitability prospects of the Taiwanese market, per CNA.

The company said it had submitted a resumption of service plan to the CECC without response. The plan includes details of anti-epidemic measures, such as ensuring crew members and passengers are all fully vaccinated.

Last year, Genting Cruise Lines launched island-hopping and around-the-island cruises for passengers in Taiwan, which were well-received when international travel was largely restricted.

Taiwan mulls restarting domestic cruises
Dream Explorer. (Facebook, Dream Cruises photo)
cruise travel
cruise
cruise line
island hopping
Taiwan
Genting Cruise Lines
Dream Cruises
Explorer Dream

RELATED ARTICLES

4 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/12/01 08:53
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
2021/11/30 22:03
Taiwan beat UNAIDS treatment target for 2020
Taiwan beat UNAIDS treatment target for 2020
2021/11/30 18:29
Taiwan police interrogate train passenger for allegedly making death threats
Taiwan police interrogate train passenger for allegedly making death threats
2021/11/30 17:08
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
2021/11/30 16:48

Updated : 2021-12-01 18:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13