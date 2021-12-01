Taiwan urged to reopen domestic cruises

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Since Taiwan’s domestic cruises have been suspended for half a year, Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) on Wednesday (Dec. 1) urged the country to find a balance between the economy and disease prevention and reopen the cruises, CNA reported.

Lin said the cruises, run by Dream Cruises with the Explorer Dream cruise ship, had been very popular, and he thanked the cruise line for using Keelung as its base of operations.

Noting that the country has gone nearly a month without a local COVID-19 case, the mayor said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) should be able to strike a balance between the economy and disease prevention. He urged the CECC to reopen the island-hopping and around-the-island cruises, the report said.

The Hong Kong-based parent company of Dream Cruises, Genting Cruise Lines, said in a statement that the Explorer Dream’s idleness has cost the company NT$120 million (US$4.33 million) a month, which adds up to NT$720 million for the past six months.

The cruise line said it submitted a plan on the resumption of the Explorer Dream operation to the CECC for approval. The plan includes guidance for cleaning and disinfection on the ship as well as requirements for the crew and passengers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the statement, the CECC has not made a clear response or delivered instructions. It takes at least one month for the ships to prepare to set sail after getting the green light. The uncertainly has caused the company to reassess the Explorer Dream’s viability in Asia, as more and more countries and regions elsewhere reopen their cruise industries, Genting said.

The company pleaded with the CECC to provide a clear schedule for reopening the cruises and related guidance as soon as possible.