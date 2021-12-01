Alexa
Taiwan hopes to intensify trade with Mexico in CPTPP

President Tsai Ing-wen meets with Mexico's Senator Nadia Navarro Acevedo

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/01 17:12
Taiwan legislators waving flags Wednesday to welcome Open Parliament Forum delegations. 

Taiwan legislators waving flags Wednesday to welcome Open Parliament Forum delegations.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If Taiwan joins the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), it will intensify trade relations with Mexico, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Wednesday (Dec. 1).

Her administration filed its official application for membership in the CPTPP, of which Mexico is one of 11 members, on Sept. 22, less than a week after China did.

Tsai mentioned the prospect of closer trade relations with Mexican Senator Nadia Navarro Acevedo, a member of a delegation of parliamentarians from across the globe in Taipei for the Dec. 2-3 Open Parliament Forum, Newtalk reported.

The president identified the areas of green energy and recycling, Industry 4.0, and the Internet of Things (IoT) as possibilities for deeper cooperation with the Latin American nation. Science, technology, economy, and trade would also benefit from Taiwan’s membership in the CPTPP side by side with Mexico, according to Tsai.
