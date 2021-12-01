Day 3: Brathwaite's half-century lifts West Indies to 145-2

Sri Lankan bowler Ramesh Mendis unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite during the day three of their second te... Sri Lankan bowler Ramesh Mendis unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite during the day three of their second test cricket match in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Captain Kraigg Brathwaite posted an unbeaten half-century as the West Indies progressed to 145-2 at lunch on Day 3 of the second cricket test against Sri Lanka.

Resuming Wednesday on 69-1, the West Indies batted remarkably well to add 76 runs in the first session, losing only one wicket against Sri Lanka's spin bowlers on a turning pitch.

Overnight batsman Nkrumah Bonner was dismissed lbw by off spinner Ramesh Mendis for 35, ending his 75-run partnership with Brathwaite for the second wicket.

Braithwaite was 62 at the interval, after positing his 23rd test half-century, and Shai Hope was on 1.

Spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Mendis have taken a wicket each.

West Indies still trails the hosts by 59 runs with eight wickets in hand, having dismissed Sri Lanka for 204 in the first innings.

Sri Lanka won the first test by 187 runs at the same venue, meaning West Indies must win here to draw the series.

