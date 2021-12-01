Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

House propels New Mexico past New Mexico State 101-94

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 14:34
House propels New Mexico past New Mexico State 101-94

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 29 points to spark New Mexico to a 101-94 victory over New Mexico State on Tuesday night.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 points for the Lobos (5-3). Jay Allen-Tovar pitched in with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Javonte Johnson scored 12.

Teddy Allen topped the Aggies (5-2) with 31 points, going 12 for 12 at the free-throw line. Sir'Jabari Rice added 21 points, while Will McNair Jr. scored 14 with eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-01 16:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13