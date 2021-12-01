Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s stalking prevention bill signed into law

President Tsai hopes legislation will serve to better prevent gender-based violence

  137
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/01 15:23
Taiwan’s stalking prevention bill is signed into law by President Tsai Ing-wen on Dec. 1, 2021. (Presidential Office photo)

Taiwan’s stalking prevention bill is signed into law by President Tsai Ing-wen on Dec. 1, 2021. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Stalking and Harassment Prevention Act (跟蹤騷擾防制法) was signed into law by President Tsai In-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (Dec. 1) and will go into effect six months after its promulgation.

While Taiwan fares well in world rankings on gender equality, many women still live under the threat of various forms of abuse, according to Tsai. Tuesday (Nov. 30) marked the 25th anniversary of the murder of Peng Wan-ru (彭婉如), a Taiwanese politician brutally killed when she was advocating the political rights of women. The case rattled Taiwanese society and shed light on the country’s lack of measures ensuring the safety of female residents, Tsai reckoned.

Lauding the act as a momentous step towards preventing gender-based violence, she said it would allow timely intervention by law enforcement and better protection of potential victims.

The act stipulates that those who commit offenses can incur warnings from the police, restraining orders, and preemptive detention. Perpetrators can be subjected to a jail term of up to five years, and/or a fine between NT$100,000 (US$3,608) and NT$500,000.

The legislation was enacted in response to multiple incidents of stalking over the years, some of which ended in femicide. Its signing into law comes at a time when Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu's (高嘉瑜) sharing that she has been assaulted by her boyfriend has gripped national headlines, while a recent report has suggested that one in five women in Taiwan has been in an abusive relationship.
stalking
harassment
Taiwan
Tsai Ing-wen
gender equality
gender inequality
gender-based violence

RELATED ARTICLES

Three ‘yeses’ and one ‘no’ if Taiwan’s four-question referendum voted on today: Poll
Three ‘yeses’ and one ‘no’ if Taiwan’s four-question referendum voted on today: Poll
2021/11/30 22:33
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
2021/11/30 22:03
Taiwan beat UNAIDS treatment target for 2020
Taiwan beat UNAIDS treatment target for 2020
2021/11/30 18:29
Taiwan police interrogate train passenger for allegedly making death threats
Taiwan police interrogate train passenger for allegedly making death threats
2021/11/30 17:08
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
2021/11/30 16:48