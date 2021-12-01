Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Space X bankruptcy to bring Taiwanese suppliers crashing down to Earth

Taiwan tech’s fingerprints all over Space X satellites

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/01 15:03
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are positioned inside the company's hangar at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Spa...

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are positioned inside the company's hangar at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Spa... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese manufacturing partners that supply Elon Musk’s Space X could take a huge hit if the company goes bankrupt, a possibility Musk himself has warned about.

In an internal letter sent to company employees on Friday (Nov. 27), Musk said the company might face a "real risk of bankruptcy.” This would leave Taiwanese companies Kinpo (金寶), Tong Hsing Electronics (同欣電), TSEC (元晶), Parpro (事欣科), UMT (昇達科), and AcBel Polytech (康舒) in bad shape, according to a UDN report.

Starlink, once Space X’s flagship project, had initially given a boost to Taiwan’s low-orbit satellite and aerospace industries. Yet a potential bankruptcy could bring the sector’s growth prospects crashing down.

According to industry sources cited by UDN, the company is facing a crisis over the production of its next-generation Raptor engine, which is set to power the massive, fully-reusable Starship vehicle.

If Space X cannot launch a Starship every two weeks in 2022, it may go under.

Kinpo, which acts as the main supplier for Space X’s low-orbit satellite ground base stations, and Parpro, which supplies printed circuit boards, will both take a real hit.

Solar cell supplier TSEC, which has benefited greatly from the project as each low-orbit satellite needs more than 8,600 solar cells to function, will be left hanging. The same goes for AcBel Polytech, which has begun shipping Space X’s orders for power supply units and satellite receivers.
Space X
Musk
Taiwanese manufactuers
satellite
bankruptcy

RELATED ARTICLES

Space-based sensors needed to counter China’s hypersonic missiles
Space-based sensors needed to counter China’s hypersonic missiles
2021/11/12 15:39
Expert tells Taiwan’s manufacturers how to guard against cyberattacks
Expert tells Taiwan’s manufacturers how to guard against cyberattacks
2021/10/29 14:01
Taiwan aims to become space power within 5 years
Taiwan aims to become space power within 5 years
2021/10/20 17:44
Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
2021/10/17 11:03
Evergrande misses big payment deadline for overseas bondholders
Evergrande misses big payment deadline for overseas bondholders
2021/10/01 16:57

Updated : 2021-12-01 15:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13