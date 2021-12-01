Alexa
Moore carries San Jose State over South Dakota 61-52

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 13:29
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore had 18 points and six rebounds as San Jose State beat South Dakota 61-52 on Tuesday night.

Tibet Gorener had 14 points for the Spartans (3-3). Ibrahima Diallo and Shon Robinson scored 10 apiece. Robinson added eight rebounds.

Mason Archambault scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Coyotes (4-3). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

