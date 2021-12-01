Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Abe warns China not to misjudge Taiwan Strait situation

Former Japanese prime minister says Taiwan-Japan security ties are on same level as Japan-US alliance

  109
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/01 14:52
Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo said on Wednesday (Dec. 1) that Japan will not accept a military invasion of Taiwan and warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) that he should not misjudge the regional situation.

Abe was invited by the Institute for National Policy Research to speak on the new era of Taiwan-Japan relations on Wednesday morning. He likened Taiwan’s security challenges with regard to China to those of Japan’s, referencing China’s intrusions on his country’s territorial waters.

Japan must deploy forces ahead of time to counter China's continuous military provocations from the air and sea, he said.

Abe pointed out that Japan’s outlying islands such as Maejima Island and Yonaguni Island are only about 100 kilometers away from Taiwan. An invasion of Taiwan is a major threat to Japan’s territory, and Tokyo cannot allow such a thing to happen, he said.

If Taiwan has a problem, then Japan also has a problem, Abe said, adding that Taiwan-Japan relations are comparable to the Japan-U.S. alliance. This fact must not be underestimated by Beijing, he said.

The former Japanese prime minister said that if China takes military action against Taiwan, it will have a severe effect on the global economy. Beijing will suffer a major blow, as the loss will outweigh the gain, he said.

Abe mentioned that Taiwan and Japan should bolster their economic and military capabilities to counter Chinese belligerence, while also continuously persuading Beijing to adopt a “rational and peaceful solution.”
Taiwan
Japan
Abe Shinzo
U.S.
China
security

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
2021/11/30 22:03
Taiwan beat UNAIDS treatment target for 2020
Taiwan beat UNAIDS treatment target for 2020
2021/11/30 18:29
Simpsons episode blasting Beijing's authoritarian rule missing from Disney+ Hong Kong streaming service
Simpsons episode blasting Beijing's authoritarian rule missing from Disney+ Hong Kong streaming service
2021/11/30 17:55
Taiwan police interrogate train passenger for allegedly making death threats
Taiwan police interrogate train passenger for allegedly making death threats
2021/11/30 17:08
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
2021/11/30 16:48