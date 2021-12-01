Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ighodaro lifts Marquette past Jackson St. 83-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 12:49
Ighodaro lifts Marquette past Jackson St. 83-54

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Oso Ighodaro recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Marquette to an 83-54 win over Jackson State on Tuesday night.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points for Marquette (7-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Justin Lewis added seven rebounds. Kur Kuath had 8 points and five blocks.

Jayveous McKinnis had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers (1-6). Chance Moore added 11 points. Terence Lewis II had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-01 15:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13