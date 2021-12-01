Alexa
Collins sends Saint Louis past Boise State 86-82 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 13:11
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Yuri Collins hit a go-ahead layup and two free throws in the final 34 seconds of overtime to lift Saint Louis to an 86-82 victory over Boise State on Tuesday night.

Gibson Jimerson had 21 points to lead the Billikens (7-1), who won their fourth straight game. Collins added 15 points. Fred Thatch Jr. added 12 points, while Jordan Nesbitt snagged eight rebounds.

Abu Kigab had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (3-4). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 14 points and Pavle Kuzmanovic scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-01 15:10 GMT+08:00

