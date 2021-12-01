Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wright scores 20 to lead SIU-Edwardsville over Omaha 75-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 12:44
Wright scores 20 to lead SIU-Edwardsville over Omaha 75-65

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lamar Wright had a career-high 20 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated Nebraska Omaha 75-65 on Tuesday night.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 15 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (3-5). Shamar Wright added 13 points. Ray'Sean Taylor had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Kyle Luedtke scored a career-high 21 points for the Mavericks (1-6), who have lost six consecutive games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-01 15:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13