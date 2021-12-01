Alexa
Williams scores 30 to lift Santa Clara over Hawaii 70-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 12:41
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had a career-high 30 points as Santa Clara defeated Hawaii 70-58 on Tuesday night.

Keshawn Justice had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Santa Clara (6-2). Jaden Bediako added nine rebounds.

Jerome Desrosiers had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-3). Mate Colina added 13 points and 10 rebounds. JoVon McClanahan had 12 points and nine assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-01 15:09 GMT+08:00

