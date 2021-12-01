Taiwan reports 8 imported COVID cases, 27 days without local infection

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Dec. 1) reported eight imported COVID-19 cases, while it has not reported a local infection since Nov. 4.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced eight imported cases and no new local infections for the 27th day in a row. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the eight imported cases include five males and three females ranging in age from their teens to their 40s. Between Nov. 17-29, they entered Taiwan from Indonesia (Case Nos. 16,713, 16,716-16718, and 16,720), Canada (case No. 16,714), the U.S. (case No. 16,715), and Cambodia (case No. 16,719).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,475,425 COVID tests, with 4,457,677 coming back negative. Of the 16,609 confirmed cases, 1,965 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.